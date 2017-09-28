I Watched Zac Efron's 73 Questions Video and Now I'm Definitely Pregnant

From the moment Zac Efron rolls up in his Mustang in the latest edition of Vogue's "73 Questions," it's clear this is going to be a journey — a journey of renewed love, obsession, and holding onto a nearby stationary object for physical support. Over the course of the video, Zac talks about his co-stars from his new film The Greatest Showman, does an impression of Christopher Walken, admits he owns all of Celine Dion's albums, and talks about that time he decided to spontaneously tackle Macy Gray wearing only underwear. He even talks about High School Musical (which, by the way, is tragically not getting a fourth movie). And really, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Good luck trying to make it through without pausing to admire this beautiful, beautiful man.