Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy

Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look

Ted Bundy is one of America's most fascinating serial killers, partly because he was notably so handsome as charismatic. Bundy, who died in prison in 1989, was connected to at least 36 horrific murders — and now Zac Efron is playing him in a movie. Efron is starring in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which will be told from the perspective of Bundy's long-term girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. It's hard to imagine Efron, who we've gotten used to seeing in comedies like Neighbors and the upcoming Baywatch, in such a heavy role, but in a way, that also makes him perfect to play Bundy. Take a look at them side by side and mentally prepare yourself.

We'll be seeing this movie . . . then sleeping with the lights on and the doors locked for the rest of time.

Image Source: Getty / Alexander Tamargo / Bettmann
Ted BundyTrue StoriesMovie CastingMoviesZac Efron
