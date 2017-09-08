We Need Someone to Turn Zayn's "Dusk Till Dawn" Video Into a Full-Length Movie ASAP

I'm not entirely sure what's happening in Zayn Malik's "Dusk Till Dawn" music video, but I do know that it has all the makings of an epic crime-romance-thriller: a mysterious briefcase, Jemima Kirke wearing a bad wig, Jemima Kirke wearing an amazing fur coat, a gruff cop, a very blonde Zayn, and a pair of yin and yang tattoos that mean . . . something. The "It's You" singer teamed up with Sia for the track, and the results (like the music video) are stunning.