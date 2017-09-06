 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
Red Carpet
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

Zayn Malik Shaved Head Picture 2017

Don't Freak Out, but Zayn Malik Is Now Completely Bald

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on

Sorry, the old Zayn Malik can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because he chopped off all of his freaking hair. Yes, you read that correctly — his beautiful locks are completely gone! On Sunday, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer debuted his new bald head in a selfie with his mom, Trisha, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. While there's no word on what prompted the sudden change of look, it goes without saying that fans are completely losing it on social media. Get a glimpse of his new do above before looking back at some his hottest pictures over the years.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsGigi HadidZayn Malik
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds