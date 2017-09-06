Don't Freak Out, but Zayn Malik Is Now Completely Bald

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Sorry, the old Zayn Malik can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because he chopped off all of his freaking hair. Yes, you read that correctly — his beautiful locks are completely gone! On Sunday, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer debuted his new bald head in a selfie with his mom, Trisha, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. While there's no word on what prompted the sudden change of look, it goes without saying that fans are completely losing it on social media. Get a glimpse of his new do above before looking back at some his hottest pictures over the years.