Zedd and Alessia Cara American Music Awards Performance 2017

Zedd and Alessia Cara Deliver a Stripped-Down Version of "Stay" at the AMAs

Zedd and Alessia Cara were a sight to see at the American Music Awards on Monday. The duo performed a stripped-down version of their hit EDM song, "Stay," and colour us surprised, but we actually like the new version just as much as the original. Watch their performance at the AMAs above.

