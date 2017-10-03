According to Ziggy, Winning Survivor Is All About Balance

In a game like Survivor, being a physical threat always comes at a cost. We've seen big players such as Luke and Henry get the boot, and on Monday night, former Olympian Ziggy's game was cut short after a last minute flip from Tara. Though momentum was high for the 26-year-old — her Super Idol find struck fear into the hearts of many contestants — she slowly found herself with a huge target on her back, especially after winning two immunity challenges.

"I was just being myself the whole time, I love physical challenges and all of that," she told POPSUGAR Australia. "Going after that Super Idol, I couldn't come back and play it under the radar, so it kind of changed the way I had to play the game, but I was happy for it." Below, she tells us more about her time in Samoa.

POPSUGAR Australia: How does it feel to relive it all?

Ziggy: Oh, it was fine. The worst is when it happens in the moment, so it was kind of just funny . . . I hadn't told my family or friends that that was my elimination episode, so I was getting some texts and stuff throughout being like, "Nooo!" But it was funny because I knew it was coming — sorry guys!

PS: Was it expected?

Ziggy: Yeah, I'd already betrayed Tara earlier on in the season and voted her out, and in the end, had to rely on her, so I knew it wasn't a solid alliance. I'd done wrong by her previously, so I knew she was going to vote me out yesterday.

PS: Did her reveal of the lolly jar to you foster any trust?

Ziggy: It's weird, because automatically, I was like, oh my god, you're the best, this is great. But then you have lollies and it's all fun and then you go back and you're lying in bed about to go to sleep and go, hang on a second, why would she choose me? You think a lot, and you know that everyone's doing something for a reason. So you start to think, she's doing this because she wants to build trust with me, and then I kind of need her as well, so maybe I will trust her . . . You think about everything a lot, but boy was I stoked when she chose me for those lollies.

PS: You were loving it!

Ziggy: Oh my god, I would wake up at 6 a.m. and be like, "I'm going to get some lollies." It was all I thought about. God, it was great.

PS: How much trust did you have in the people left at camp at that stage?

Ziggy: Minimal, no trust! The only person I had full trust in was Jarrad, and he left the first vote after the merge. There were bits and pieces of trust with everyone else, but at this stage, there is no trust left at all. Everyone's there for their own reasons, everyone knows there can only be one winner, so everyone has their own interests at the forefront. There's no trust, but there's people who have similar interests, and if both people can benefit from the same vote, you work with that person to get through another stage. But yeah, trust is very limited at this stage of the game.

PS: Tell me about how the Tribals have changed, everyone is so honest now!

Ziggy: Yeah, I think at the start, we're all a bit nervous — you don't want to give away too much. But at this stage, you know what people are thinking, they've kind of said it to you anyway. I knew that people viewed me as a physical threat, and if Jonathan asked me about it at Tribal, I wasn't going to pretend — people had told me I was a physical threat. Everyone's honest now at Tribal, because we know each other so well.

PS: How much regret do you have about playing that Super Idol?

Ziggy: In the moment, everything just seemed so simple. It was weird to me that Jericho and Luke were so keen to vote out Sarah when they were so close with her the whole game. Just when you think things are simple, they're not. Paranoia's a crazy thing, but I would rather play it and not need it, than be out of there with it in my pocket.

PS: Did Henry really make you paranoid?

Ziggy: Yeah, because on the vote where Henry left, I thought it was really easy and everyone was voting Peter. But the next minute, Henry left. [Things seemed too easy] on the vote where I ended up playing my idol where everyone was going to vote Sarah, so I was like, wait a second, this is exactly what happened to Henry. There were just too many similarities and I couldn't take the risk. I don't blame him, but I certainly had paranoia from my previous experience, that's for sure.

PS: If you look at the jury versus who is left, all the threats are actually out of the game. Do you think that's just the way things work out?

Ziggy: Yeah, in Survivor, you have to find a balance. If you go too hard in one area, then you're out. We've seen that with Luke, who was really good at strategy and making big moves, and now he's out. Maybe I went too hard in the endurance challenges and that caused me to be seen as a threat. Sarah went too hard at playing both sides all the time . . . But the ultimate survivor is the person who's the most balanced and who finds that balance and uses all areas to their advantage. There's guys left in the game who have found that better than the rest of us, so hat's off to them.

PS: Did you surprise yourself at how good you were at the physical challenges?

Ziggy: Not really, I have a very strong mind, so those endurance challenges were just mind over matter. I wasn't surprised, because I'd done that stuff before — every swim set, every game, where you just keep going until the final whistle even though you're tired. I love all those kind of challenges, so I was just happy to be out there doing my thing.

PS: What did you find the hardest out there?

Ziggy: The weather conditions. We were always wet, the rain came around all the time, and as soon as it rained, everything gets wet and it doesn't dry because of the humidity, and then it rains again . . . So it was the weather, for sure.

PS: What surprised you about being on the show?

Ziggy: So much of it surprised me, but I think just how much time you get to know people. There's so many hours during the day and you are so vulnerable and you rely on these people for so much, but you also have a lot of time to talk about your lives. We were all drawing our floor plan in the sand, and you just give away every detail about your loved ones because there's so much time.

PS: Did you come away with really good friendships?

Ziggy: Definitely. There's some people who I'll stay friends for life with, but with everyone, there's definitely a bond that we can only understand with each other.