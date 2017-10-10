 Skip Nav
Mental Health
13 Ways to Practice Self-Care Every Day
Health and Wellness
5 Simple Ways to Feel More Loved
Halloween Candy
So, You Just Ate a Sleeve of Oreos and 11 Reese's Cups . . . Now What?
Bodyweight Workouts
A 30-Minute Workout to Get You Strong, Sculpted, and a Lil' Bit Sweaty

The Australian Survivor 2017 Fitness Challenge

Workout While You Watch: The Ultimate Survivor Fitness Challenge

Workout While You Watch: The Ultimate Survivor Fitness Challenge
Image Source: Network Ten

We get it, sometimes your love for reality TV can trump heading to the gym and actually completing a workout — you're only human, and right now there are so many decent Aussie shows to keep up with (*cough* The Bachelor *cough*)!

If Australian Survivor is your show — good choice — you can still get a workout in as you watch. Introducing your ultimate Australian Survivor fitness challenge, where no two workouts are the same.

1 Episode in and Australian Survivor is Already Fraught With Lies

Hold a plank during the intro song. Each time you hear someone say "Asaga", do two push-ups. Each time you hear someone say "Samatau", do four sets of high knees. Five fast crunches when a contestant says, "I want to win!" When the camera cuts to a shirtless Mark W, hold a downward facing dog pose for three deep breaths.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
  • Hold a plank during the intro song.
  • Each time you hear someone say "Asaga", do two push-ups.
  • Each time you hear someone say "Samatau", do four sets of high knees.
  • Five fast crunches when a contestant says, "I want to win!"
  • When the camera cuts to a shirtless Mark W, hold a downward facing dog pose for three deep breaths.

Every single time you miss Mark H you've got a basic squat with side leg lift per leg. When a contestant talks about "playing the game" that's two tuck jumps for you. When Henry talks (lies!) about yoga, hold this seated stretch for five deep breaths. When you hear someone say, "Tribal Council" you've got two lunges per leg. When the camera pans across Samoa, hold a Plie squat (with weights if you can). Every single time Locky tries to control the game, drop for one Superman. When contestants talk about an "alliance", you've got two donkey kicks per leg (with weights, if possible). 10 sumo squats when Jonathan LaPaglia shouts, "Survivors ready?"
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Each time Jonathan asks a Survivor a question at the immunity challenge, hold a side plank (alternate for each question). Hold a plank for as long as it takes Jonathan to explain the challenge. Do seated Russian twists throughout the chats at Tribal Council. Do a star jump each time a contestant casts their vote during Tribal Council.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
  • Each time Jonathan asks a Survivor a question at the immunity challenge, hold a side plank (alternate for each question).
  • Hold a plank for as long as it takes Jonathan to explain the challenge.
  • Do seated Russian twists throughout the chats at Tribal Council.
  • Do a star jump each time a contestant casts their vote during Tribal Council.
