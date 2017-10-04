Lara Worthington Just Revealed 1 of Her Favourite Kidswear Brands

We're big fans of Australian kidswear brand Pappe, and it looks like we're not the only ones as Lara Worthington shared her love for the brand in an Instagram Story yesterday.

Lara, who is mum to Rocket, 2, and Racer (who will celebrate his first birthday this month) posted, "We love @pappeaustralia in our house! Thank you so much for making such beautiful children's clothes," over a video of her showing different items of Pappe clothing.

A fierce protector of her sons' privacy, Lara rarely shares details of their lives together along with her husband Sam Worthington, whether in interviews or on her social accounts. But the rare glimpses of her life as a mother are certainly stylish, so it's no wonder that Pappe, known for its gorgeous and classic style organic baby and toddler clothes, is a favourite. The Check Foot Romper is definitely Insta-worthy and the Cashmere Cardigans deserve a spot on any new mum's baby shower wishlist.

