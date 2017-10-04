04/10/17 04/10/17 POPSUGAR Parenting Stylish Kids Clothing Lara Worthington Shares Pappe Australia on Instagram Lara Worthington Just Revealed 1 of Her Favourite Kidswear Brands 4 October, 2017 by Erin Riley 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow We're big fans of Australian kidswear brand Pappe, and it looks like we're not the only ones as Lara Worthington shared her love for the brand in an Instagram Story yesterday. Lara, who is mum to Rocket, 2, and Racer (who will celebrate his first birthday this month) posted, "We love @pappeaustralia in our house! Thank you so much for making such beautiful children's clothes," over a video of her showing different items of Pappe clothing. RelatedThis Guy Invented Kids' Clothes That Grow 7 Whole Sizes — but Would You Buy Them? A fierce protector of her sons' privacy, Lara rarely shares details of their lives together along with her husband Sam Worthington, whether in interviews or on her social accounts. But the rare glimpses of her life as a mother are certainly stylish, so it's no wonder that Pappe, known for its gorgeous and classic style organic baby and toddler clothes, is a favourite. The Check Foot Romper is definitely Insta-worthy and the Cashmere Cardigans deserve a spot on any new mum's baby shower wishlist. Keep scrolling to see Lara's post and to shop the brand. Image Source: Instagram user laraworthington Image Source: Instagram user laraworthington RelatedWe're Stealing Lara Worthington's Turmeric Latte Recipe For the Weekend Nevis Luxe Check Foot Romper ($89.95) Nevis Luxe Check Foot Romper $89.95 from pappe.com.au Buy Now Ardallie Cashmere Cardigan ($99.95) Ardallie Cashmere Cardigan $99.95 from pappe.com.au Buy Now Stylish Kids ClothingLara WorthingtonKids ClothingAustralian Celebrities