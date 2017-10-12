 Skip Nav
Parenting Humor
16 Things That Are Very, Very Hard to Do If You Have Young Children
Parenting
1 Dad Built His Daughters a Playhouse That's Worthy of Its Own MTV Cribs Episode
Parenting
Do You Think This Shirt Is Inappropriate For a Senior Photo?
Parenting News
Badass Mum Mila Kunis Gets Real About Parenting: "I'm Ragged Tired"

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski Baby Born

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski's Baby Has Arrived!

A post shared by S N E Z A N A - СНЕЖАНА (@snezanamarkoski) on

She's here!

Proud dad Sam Wood shared the big news with the 28 by Sam Wood Member Community on Facebook this morning, saying that that Snezana Markoski has given birth to their baby daughter.

"I have fallen in love with the most perfect little girl and fallen further in love with the most incredible Mum," he wrote.

"I also haven't been able to stop crying."

In a gorgeous video of their new bub, he also revealed her name: Willow Wendy Wood.

Related
This Non-Baby Baby Bag Is About to Start Trending

It's the first baby for an Aussie The Bachelor couple and Willow joins her big sister Eve, who is 12.

Sam and Snez announced their pregnancy on Instagram in May, and prepared for the birth of their baby with a "babymoon" in Hawaii in July.

A post shared by S N E Z A N A - СНЕЖАНА (@snezanamarkoski) on

Image Source: Snezana Markoski
Join the conversation
Snezana MarkoskiSam WoodThe Bachelor AustraliaCelebrity Baby
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Latest Parenting
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds