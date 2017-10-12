Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski's Baby Has Arrived!

A post shared by S N E Z A N A - СНЕЖАНА (@snezanamarkoski) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

She's here!

Proud dad Sam Wood shared the big news with the 28 by Sam Wood Member Community on Facebook this morning, saying that that Snezana Markoski has given birth to their baby daughter.

"I have fallen in love with the most perfect little girl and fallen further in love with the most incredible Mum," he wrote.

"I also haven't been able to stop crying."

In a gorgeous video of their new bub, he also revealed her name: Willow Wendy Wood.

It's the first baby for an Aussie The Bachelor couple and Willow joins her big sister Eve, who is 12.

Sam and Snez announced their pregnancy on Instagram in May, and prepared for the birth of their baby with a "babymoon" in Hawaii in July.