I Stayed at a Harry Potter Hotel — See All the Magical Details!
The Aussie Beaches Where Clothing Is Optional
The Star Wars-Themed Hotel at Disney World Will Be Where "Luxury Resort Meets a Multiday Adventure"
10 Things You Can Do to Make Your Wedding Better For Your Guests

Australian-Themed Halloween Costumes Ideas

Halloween Costume Ideas That Are As Local as They Come

Halloween Costume Ideas That Are As Local as They Come
Image Source: ABC

There are some costumes that are going to go off around the world this Halloween (expect to see a lot of Offreds), but if you're looking for inspiration that's a little closer to home, we've got some ideas. Australia's pop culture is full of characters, from Dame Edna to Ja'ime, and they make for LOL-worthy costumes.

So whether your looking for something fun (Play School host) or scary (Chopper), there's an Aussie icon that will serve you well on Oct. 31.

Chopper
Chopper
  • What You'll Need: A handlebar moustache, aviators, a Chest Bonds singlet (if you want to wear a top at all) and a friend to help you draw a lot of faux tattoos all over you. Extra points for silver teeth and a bit of a belly.
  • How to Act: Like a top bloke constantly on the edge of losing it. If you want to go the extra mile and actually lose it, just make sure you tell everyone you're really sorry afterwards.
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee
Image Source: Getty
  • What You'll Need: An akubra hat adorned with croc teeth, a leather necklace with croc teeth, a leather belt, leather wrist cuffs and a croc-skin vest. Basically a lot of croc accessories over chinos and a shirt with a several buttons undone
  • How to Act: Like a fish out of water (unless you're Halloweening in the bush) and if something goes wrong try to fix it by throwing a can at it or pulling out a fake knife.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue
  • What You'll Need: If you're going to go as Kylie, you need to go as gold-hot-pants Kylie. This means gold hot pants, gold halter top and gold heels. Hair bobbed and curled.
  • How to Act: Spin around a lot and don't be afraid to take your moves to the table top.
Dame Edna
Dame Edna
Image Source: Getty
  • What You'll Need: Dress to impress (the more adorned you are, the better), top with a purple wig, cat-eye glasses and a full face of makeup.
  • How to Act: Like the bell of the ball and call everyone "possum".
Steve Irwin
Steve Irwin
Image Source: Getty
  • How to Act: Very excited and say "crickey" alot.
  • How to Act: Very excited and say "crickey" alot.
The Wiggles
The Wiggles
Image Source: Getty
  • What You'll Need: One of the easier DIY costumes for groups, you'll need a red, purple, blue and yellow skivvy and black pants.
  • How to Act: Wiggle those fingers and break out into song whenever you can.
Molly Meldrum
Molly Meldrum
Image Source: Getty
  • What You'll Need: Black jeans, black t-shirt and a cowboy hat.
  • How to Act: Party hard.
Ja'mie: Private School Girl
Ja'mie: Private School Girl
  • What You'll Need: Your old school uniform, school blazer, knee-high white socks and shiny Dr. Martens. GHD your hair to perfection and add lip gloss.
  • How to Act: Part mean-girl, part teenage brat, all ego. Find a "cute" guy at the party who's "totally looking at you" and spend the evening orchestrating an awkward meeting with him where you confirm that you're "boyfriend and girlfriend", and then jump in the pool with your gal pals shouting "ILY"!
Kath and Kim
Kath and Kim
Image Source: Getty
  • What You'll Need: For Kath, an '80s number that shows off your "trim" figure and blonde perm. For Kath, something you'd likely see on Toddlers and Tiaras, or a too-small pink velour Juicy Couture tracksuit.
  • How to Act: Turn every "h" into a "y" (as in "yumour").

Who Said It: Sophie Monk or Kath and Kim?

Sophie Monk
Sophie Monk
  • What You'll Need: A yellow dress and a tray of red rose boutonnieres.
  • How to Act: Show your bogan-ness and walk around pinning roses on people.
The Picnic at Hanging Rock Students
The Picnic at Hanging Rock Students
  • What You'll Need: Frilly long-sleeved, full-length white dresses, white gloves and ribbons in your hair.
  • How to Act: Polite and proper, than lost with a touch of sunstroke.
Play School Host
Play School Host
  • What You'll Need: Dress colourfully and carry around a plush toy. Preferably Big Ted.
  • How to Act: Encourage everyone to sing songs and talk to your toy like he's talking back.
Bananas in Pyjamas
Bananas in Pyjamas
  • What You'll Need: This one is hard to DIY, but costumes are available.
  • How to Act: Stay together! And run into each other often.
Avocado Toast
Vegemite
  • What You'll Need: A black dress with the Vegemite logo on the front and a yellow hat (for the lid).
  • How to Act: Divisive.
Osher Gunsberg
Osher Gunsberg
  • What You'll Need: A sharp suit and a similarly clad pal to walk around with and set up on dates.
  • How to Act: Like every word you say is weighted with emotion.
Dr. Karl
Dr. Karl
  • What You'll Need: Silver-rimmed circular glasses and a loud shirt.
  • How to Act: Smart and helpful.
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
