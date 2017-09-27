Halloween Costume Ideas That Are As Local as They Come

There are some costumes that are going to go off around the world this Halloween (expect to see a lot of Offreds), but if you're looking for inspiration that's a little closer to home, we've got some ideas. Australia's pop culture is full of characters, from Dame Edna to Ja'ime, and they make for LOL-worthy costumes.

So whether your looking for something fun (Play School host) or scary (Chopper), there's an Aussie icon that will serve you well on Oct. 31.