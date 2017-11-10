10/11/17 10/11/17 POPSUGAR Tech Gift Guide TV Lovers Gift Guide Gifts For the Girl Who's All About That Streaming Life 10 November, 2017 by Alexandra Whiting 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow She spends her weekends with someone called Stan, because she's all about that streaming life. If you have an introvert friend who finds her zen in a Sunday binge on Will and Grace, then we've found her perfect Christmas gift. Scroll for 12 pressies that will make binge-racing so much better. Shop Brands Avanti Image Source: Unsplash / Mc Jefferson Agloro Comfy PJs are Summer binge-viewing essentials. New Look Jersey But It's A Friday PJ Set ($26) New Look Jersey But It's A Friday PJ Set $26 from asos.com Buy Now It's not a movie without popcorn and this popcorn popper is just a little bit fancier than packets. Williams-Sonoma Catamount Popcorn Popper ($30) Williams-Sonoma Catamount Popcorn Popper $30 from williams-sonoma.com.au Buy Now Yes, believe what you are seeing. Meet the wine sipper which is going to make drinking wine on the lounge way easier. Wine Sipper Set of 2 ($32.95) Wine Sipper Set of 2 $32.95 from purplespoilz.com.au Buy Now Having a friend over for a RuPaul Drag Race marathon? Share the awesome sound. Suck UK Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter ($17.95) Suck UK Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter $17.95 from until.com.au Buy Now Movie night? Project Moana onto the side of your house and you've basically got an outdoor cinema. Philips Picopix PPX2055 F7 Pico Projector ($395) Philips Picopix PPX2055 F7 Pico Projector $395 from projectorsaustralia.com.au Buy Now It's a bean bag and it's covered in bananas. Add to cart! Kip & Co. Bananas Canvas Beanbag ($139) Kip & Co. Bananas Canvas Beanbag $139 from kipandco.com.au Buy Now Gotta stay hydrated. Typo Suck It Up Drink Bottle ($12.99) Typo Suck It Up Drink Bottle $12.99 from cottonon.com Buy Now A legit excuse for not sharing the blanket. Typo Mermaid Throw $49.99 Noise Cancelling, wireless, comfortable . . . incredible! Beats Studio3 Wireless ($349.95) Beats Studio3 Wireless $349 from beatsbydre.com Buy Now Because couch time is the perfect time for face masks. Sephora Dr. Jart Mask Micro Jet Clearing Solution 5 Sheets ($43) Sephora Dr. Jart Mask Micro Jet Clearing Solution 5 Sheets $43 from sephora.com.au Buy Now Fresh new mugs for coffee and Younger. Country Road Fredi Mug ($14.95) Country Road Fredi Mug $14.95 from countryroad.com.au Buy Now No need going out for a flat white when you've got a French press to keep you caffeinated. Avanti Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L ($94.95) Avanti Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L $94.95 from David Jones Buy Now See more Avanti Serving Pieces StanNetflixGift Guide