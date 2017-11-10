 Skip Nav

TV Lovers Gift Guide

Gifts For the Girl Who's All About That Streaming Life

She spends her weekends with someone called Stan, because she's all about that streaming life. If you have an introvert friend who finds her zen in a Sunday binge on Will and Grace, then we've found her perfect Christmas gift.

Scroll for 12 pressies that will make binge-racing so much better.

Comfy PJs are Summer binge-viewing essentials. New Look Jersey But It's A Friday PJ Set ($26)

Comfy PJs are Summer binge-viewing essentials.

New Look Jersey But It's A Friday PJ Set ($26)

New Look Jersey But It's A Friday PJ Set
$26
from asos.com
Buy Now
It's not a movie without popcorn and this popcorn popper is just a little bit fancier than packets. Williams-Sonoma Catamount Popcorn Popper ($30)

It's not a movie without popcorn and this popcorn popper is just a little bit fancier than packets.

Williams-Sonoma Catamount Popcorn Popper ($30)

Williams-Sonoma Catamount Popcorn Popper
$30
from williams-sonoma.com.au
Buy Now
Yes, believe what you are seeing. Meet the wine sipper which is going to make drinking wine on the lounge way easier. Wine Sipper Set of 2 ($32.95)

Yes, believe what you are seeing. Meet the wine sipper which is going to make drinking wine on the lounge way easier.

Wine Sipper Set of 2 ($32.95)

Wine Sipper Set of 2
$32.95
from purplespoilz.com.au
Buy Now
Having a friend over for a RuPaul Drag Race marathon? Share the awesome sound. Suck UK Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter ($17.95)

Having a friend over for a RuPaul Drag Race marathon? Share the awesome sound.

Suck UK Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter ($17.95)

Suck UK Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter
$17.95
from until.com.au
Buy Now
Movie night? Project Moana onto the side of your house and you've basically got an outdoor cinema. Philips Picopix PPX2055 F7 Pico Projector ($395)

Movie night? Project Moana onto the side of your house and you've basically got an outdoor cinema.

Philips Picopix PPX2055 F7 Pico Projector ($395)

Philips Picopix PPX2055 F7 Pico Projector
$395
from projectorsaustralia.com.au
Buy Now
It's a bean bag and it's covered in bananas. Add to cart! Kip & Co. Bananas Canvas Beanbag ($139)

It's a bean bag and it's covered in bananas. Add to cart!

Kip & Co. Bananas Canvas Beanbag ($139)

Kip & Co. Bananas Canvas Beanbag
$139
from kipandco.com.au
Buy Now
Gotta stay hydrated. Typo Suck It Up Drink Bottle ($12.99)

Gotta stay hydrated.

Typo Suck It Up Drink Bottle ($12.99)

Typo Suck It Up Drink Bottle
$12.99
from cottonon.com
Buy Now
A legit excuse for not sharing the blanket. Typo Mermaid Throw $49.99

A legit excuse for not sharing the blanket.

Typo Mermaid Throw $49.99

Noise Cancelling, wireless, comfortable . . . incredible! Beats Studio3 Wireless ($349.95)

Noise Cancelling, wireless, comfortable . . . incredible!

Beats Studio3 Wireless ($349.95)

Beats Studio3 Wireless
$349
from beatsbydre.com
Buy Now
Because couch time is the perfect time for face masks. Sephora Dr. Jart Mask Micro Jet Clearing Solution 5 Sheets ($43)

Because couch time is the perfect time for face masks.

Sephora Dr. Jart Mask Micro Jet Clearing Solution 5 Sheets ($43)

Sephora Dr. Jart Mask Micro Jet Clearing Solution 5 Sheets
$43
from sephora.com.au
Buy Now
Fresh new mugs for coffee and Younger. Country Road Fredi Mug ($14.95)

Fresh new mugs for coffee and Younger.

Country Road Fredi Mug ($14.95)

Country Road Fredi Mug
$14.95
from countryroad.com.au
Buy Now
No need going out for a flat white when you've got a French press to keep you caffeinated. Avanti Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L ($94.95)

No need going out for a flat white when you've got a French press to keep you caffeinated.

Avanti Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L ($94.95)

Avanti
Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L
$94.95
from David Jones
Avanti Modena Twin Wall Coffee Plunger 1L ($94.95)
